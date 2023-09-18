FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.11. 1,029,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.52 and its 200 day moving average is $190.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.