FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,715 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 473,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,302. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

