FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,901. The company has a market capitalization of $327.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

