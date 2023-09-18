FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $346.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

