FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

