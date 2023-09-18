FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 603,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.