FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROP traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.14. 82,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

