Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FURY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 28,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,429. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Further Reading

