G999 Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,637.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.