Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 4,283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYF stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
About Geely Automobile
