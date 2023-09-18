Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 4,283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYF stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

