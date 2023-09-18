GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.0347 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $361,854.75 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

