Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
