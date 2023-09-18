Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.