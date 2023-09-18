Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPACU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the period.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

