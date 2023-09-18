GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. 1,280,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,719. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

