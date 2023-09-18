Gode Chain (GODE) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $57,370.88 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

