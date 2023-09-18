Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
