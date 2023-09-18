Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 905,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,053. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

