Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 905,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,053. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

