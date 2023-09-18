Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

GRNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 905,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,053. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 2,087,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,212,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 338,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

