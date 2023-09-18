Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 2,568,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.