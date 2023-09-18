Head-To-Head Analysis: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OmniAb $59.08 million 9.99 -$22.33 million ($0.23) -22.09

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniAb beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of genetic testing products and services. It offers AncestryByDNA, a pan-chromosomal assay for genetic ancestry; EurasianDNA, which measures European sub-ancestry; EuropeanDNA, which reports a customer's proportional basic continental European ancestry; DNAWitness to determine genetic heritage from DNA samples obtained from crime scenes; RETINOME, which provides a physical portrait of a person of interest for a detective based on a DNA sample from a crime scene or remains of an individual; RETINOME, which allows infer eye color from DNA; and GenomeLab SNPstream Genotyping System, which offers genotyping rates and uses a multiplexing format to generate data with the minimum of reagents. The company serves forensic science, genealogical research, consumer products, and pharmaceutical development clients. DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. was formerly known as Lexington Energy, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sarasota, Florida with a subsidiary in Leverkusen, Germany.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

