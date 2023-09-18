Head-To-Head Analysis: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 6.41% 26.91% 15.80% Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $1.01 billion 1.74 $125.04 million $0.80 27.13 Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 4 0 2.57 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.67%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Free Report)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.