Head to Head Contrast: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) vs. Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.73% 19.30% 5.99% Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insight Enterprises and Rexel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rexel 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Insight Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Rexel.

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Rexel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $9.71 billion 0.55 $280.61 million $7.22 20.77 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 32.04

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Insight Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Rexel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center platforms; modern workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retail, restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Rexel

(Get Free Report)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.