Head to Head Contrast: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Just Eat and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.75%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Just Eat.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.29 -$10.20 million $0.01 899.90

This table compares Just Eat and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Just Eat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet 0.10% -1.93% -1.51%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Just Eat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

