Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $167.16 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00017058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $167.16 million and approximately $13,940.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,819.51 or 0.99987857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58168814 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,619.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.