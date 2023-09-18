Heron Bay Capital Management Has $495,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $316.42. 608,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,252. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.37. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

