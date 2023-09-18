Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.76. The stock had a trading volume of 313,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

