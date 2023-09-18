HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMST. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised HomeStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Further Reading

