Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.31 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $113,030.97 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

