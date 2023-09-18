Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.74 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.27 or 0.00027212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,137,325 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

