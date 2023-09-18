HT Partners LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,032. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

