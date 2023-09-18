IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 130.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 839,183 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD stock remained flat at $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,662,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,393. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

