ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $163.68 million and $2.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,031,380 coins and its circulating supply is 967,031,274 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,998,186.1901174 with 966,998,187.2901021 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1684604 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,259,840.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

