IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,877. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

