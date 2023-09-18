IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

IHI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

