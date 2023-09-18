iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 23.1%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 130,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

