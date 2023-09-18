Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) & RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Critical Review

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inchcape and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 3 0 3.00 RumbleON 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Inchcape.

This table compares Inchcape and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -20.09% -2.07% -0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inchcape and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.05 -$261.51 million ($19.48) -0.29

Inchcape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats Inchcape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About RumbleON

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.