Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $40.15. 198,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

