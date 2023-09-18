Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head to Head Review

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $427.86 million 0.54 -$226.72 million ($1.96) -1.81 Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.19 -$12.64 million $0.12 188.47

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -29.75% -9.72% -2.24% Kite Realty Group Trust 3.47% 0.76% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 800.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of June 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.6 million square feet of gross leasable space.

