InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL) Director Sells C$79,815.96 in Stock

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bartole sold 31,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$79,815.96.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$13.38 and a 52 week high of C$20.27.
About InPlay Oil
