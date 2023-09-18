Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) President Acquires 184,200 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) President Robert Clay Grant purchased 184,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 61,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SelectQuote Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of SLQT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $221.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

