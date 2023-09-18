Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 364,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,747. The firm has a market cap of $941.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 20.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

