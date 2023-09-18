Insider Selling: Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Insider Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Sgro sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.71), for a total value of A$494,550.00 ($319,064.52).

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Alpha HPA alerts:

Alpha HPA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha HPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha HPA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.