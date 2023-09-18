Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells 2,541 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $81,362.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,357. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

