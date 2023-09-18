Internet Computer Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00011178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $17.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,116,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,871,103 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

