Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sep 18th, 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,516,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 60,311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,881.7 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. 11,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,170. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

