Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 20,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

