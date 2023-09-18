Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 60,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 249,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.