Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,651. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1191 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.