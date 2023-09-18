Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,662. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

