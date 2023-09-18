Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.